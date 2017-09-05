'Pokemon' and 'Fire Emblem' bundles launched by Nintendo

Fans of Pokemon or "Fire Emblem Warriors" should be on the lookout as Nintendo launches a pair of games in a bundle, namely "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" and "Fire Emblem Warriors" for the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch, respectively.

"Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" promotional photo Nintendo/Pokemon.com

For the 3DS, buyers can enjoy both the "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" as they come in a dual pack otherwise known as the "Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack." The bundle is to include, apart from both games, 16 Art Cards as well as a digital code for obtaining 200 Poke Balls in-game. The suggested retail price for the Pokemon Bundle is $80 which reportedly costs the same amount as purchasing both games separately, minus the freebies. As reported by Engadget, the freebies contained in the dual pack are similar to the freebies contained in the Dual Steelbook Edition of the games, except for the 200 Poke Balls which instead is replaced by a case. Both bundles are sold at the same price.

"Fire Emblem Warriors" Special Edition bundle Nintendo/Fire Emblem Warriors

As for the "Fire Emblem Warriors," the special edition bundle announced by Nintendo comes with the copy of the game for Nintendo's hybrid console "Switch" as well as three digital compact discs worth of game soundtrack, 25 character-art cards in slipcase, as well as a double-sided poster for the game. Meanwhile, the standard edition of "Fire Emblem Warriors" costs $60; the special edition, on the other hand, retails for $80.

Nintendo did not clarify, however, whether there will be a special edition release for the 3DS version of "Fire Emblem Warriors," since the 3DS release dates for the game share the same release dates for the Switch version, according to PC Mag.

Pokemon Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack which includes "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" will be released the same day as their standard counterparts for the 3DS, which will launch by Nov. 17. While the "Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition" will also be released on the same day as the standard edition for Nintendo Switch, which is Oct. 20.