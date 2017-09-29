P!nk new album 2017: Singer continues teasing fans with title track 'Beautiful Trauma'

Promotional photo for P!nk's "Beautiful Trauma." YouTube/PinkVEVO

The long wait is almost over. P!nk, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, is getting fans hyped after she dropped the title track off her comeback album "Beautiful Trauma."

On Thursday, Sept. 28, P!nk's title track "Beautiful Trauma" came out for everyone to enjoy. It is the follow-up to the empowering lead single, "What About Us," which was released on Aug. 10.

"The pill I keep taking / The nightmare I'm waking / There's nothing, no nothing, nothing but you," the 38-year-old singer and songwriter sings in the chorus. "My perfect rock bottom / My beautiful trauma / My love, my love, my drug, oh."

With these new singles, fans across the globe can now have a little taste of what to expect in P!nk's upcoming seventh studio album, "Beautiful Trauma." The said album is set to be released worldwide on Oct. 13.

"Beautiful Trauma" will be her first since full-length release since 2012's "The Truth About Love." It will feature 13 tracks, including "Revenge," "Whatever You Want," "But We Lost It," "Barbies," "Where We Go," "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken," "Secrets," "For Now," "I Am Here," "You Get My Love," and "Better Life."

It came a month after the "Get the Party Started" hitmaker received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. In her acceptance speech, she candidly talked about self-acceptance, recalling the time when her six-year-old daughter – Willow Sage Hart – felt bad about her looks.

"Baby girl, we don't change," USA Today quoted P!nk as saying before a predominantly American crowd. "We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. ...And you, my darling girl, are beautiful. I love you," she added.