PMQs with Christian Today: On a momentous #BrexitDay, Corbyn misses an open goal

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Theresa May's message to MPs that now is the time to pull together, not pull apart, could just as easily be applied to the Church. ParliamentLive.TV

It was a significant moment. Earlier in the day Article 50 was triggered – the historic move catapulting the UK into the unknown outside the EU.

Prime Minister's Questions on #BrexitDay was also the first since the Westminster terror attack, a week ago this afternoon.

But in many ways it was more of the same.

Jeremy Corbyn employed an unusual strategy for his weekly chance to probe, expose and hammer Theresa May for her failings. And as usual it didn't work.

By splitting his six questions into two segments the chance to build up sustained pressure over one topic, highlighting the Prime Minister's failure to answer difficult questions, was lost.

Advertisement

And amazingly, on the day Article 50 was triggered – the most significant political moment since the referendum 280 days ago – Corbyn chose not to ask a single question on it.

Undoubtedly he will have thought his chance to quizz her on that would come in Theresa May's statement that immediately followed PMQs. But he missed an open goal to slot in some real winners, probably due to his own confusion about whether Brexit is positive or not.

And the SNP gleefully stepped into the space.

'Why has she broken her promise and broken her word?' Angus Robertson said over the failure to secure a UK-wide approach to Brexit.

Theresa May echoed her old taunt to him: 'I would simply remind the honourable gentleman Scotland is part of the United Kingdom.'

'Watch this space!' one SNP MP shouted back in a reminder of just how many uncertainties and potential catastrophes face the UK as it embarks on its new identity outside the EU – a second Scottish independence vote, a Northern Irish assembly in turmoil and a Union deeply unsure of its future place in the world.

Much like the Church, the nation is more divided and embittered than perhaps ever before.

And Theresa May's response to the SNP's cutting attacks is one that just as easily be applied to the Church.

'As we face this historic time...now is the time for us all to pull together and nor pull apart.'

Some hope.