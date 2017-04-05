PlayStation updates: 'Jak and Daxter' series coming to PlayStation 4 this year

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans who miss the classic PlayStation games will have a chance to play some of the titles soon, following the announcement from Sony on Monday.

On PlayStation Blog, Sony announced that it will bring back the classic PlayStation 2 games from the "Jak and Daxter" series to PlayStation 4 this year. Once launched, these titles will be available for download at the PlayStation Store.

Sony is bringing back developer Naughty Dog's original trilogy to the new-generation console, as it was only available for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita gaming platforms previously. This means that "Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy," "Jak II," "Jak III," and even the spin-off "Jak X: Combat Racing" will be accessible to more players soon.

"Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy" was launched in 2001, which somehow served as a successor of the "Crash Bandicoot" series. It is a 3D platform video game with an open-level design. On the other hand, released in 2003 and 2004, both "Jak 2" and "Jak 3" transitioned to a third-person shooter and action-adventure game type, but also with an open-world format.

Meanwhile, "Jak X: Combat Racing," released in 2005 and is the last of the "Jak and Daxter" titles, focused more on a vehicular combat theme. Once available for the PlayStation 4 platform, it will be the first time that the title can be purchased, given that "Jak X: Combat Racing" is not available in any digital format right now.

Advertisement

At the moment, Sony did not specify an exact or target date pertaining to the launch of the "Jak and Daxter" series, but it assured that the game will come "later this year."

The games will also be upgraded with 1080-pixel resolution, along with other features such as PlayStation Network trophies, Share Play, and Remote Play. More details will be shared as its release date nears.