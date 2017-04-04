PlayStation Plus updates: New free games for April include upcoming title 'Drawn to Death'
Prior to Sony's announcement regarding the free games that will be available in April for PlayStation Plus subscribers, the internet was full of rumors and predictions on the possible titles that will come.
One of the titles that was forecast to come as free in April is "The Order 1886." The third person action-adventure video game received mixed feedback from both critics and players alike. Nonetheless, if offered for free, it is possible that players will get to be more interested in trying out the game again.
Aside from this, another title that was predicted is "Steins: Gate 0." The visual novel video game will be a great addition to the roster, as it infuses variety and classical theme. In addition, there were rumors that "Kill All Zombies" and "Shadow Blade Reload" may be offered for free in April for those who are looking forward to playing action and adventure games.
Nonetheless, the predictions did not match the new titles that Sony announced a few days later. It is possible that they will consider these in the future, but in the meantime, there are other surprises in store for PlayStation players.
On the PlayStation blog, James Hallahan of PlayStation Plus announced that "Drawn to Death" and "Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time" are accessible for free in April for users of the PlayStation 4 gaming console.
"Drawn to Death" features a unique fighting game played through the notebook pages of a teenager. On the other hand, "Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time" takes players in a different galaxy setting with unusual characters to play with.
Meanwhile, users of the PlayStation 3 console will get the chance to play "Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom" and "Alien Rage – Extended Edition" for free this month. As for those using the PlayStation Vita console, "10 Second Ninja" and "Curses n' Chaos" are offered for free this April.
PlayStation 4 users who are interested in playing "10 Second Ninja" and "Curses n' Chaos" may also have the chance through a cross-buy.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- 'I loved drugs more than life itself': How Jesus transformed this former addict's life
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Iranian court confirms 5-year prison sentence on falsely convicted Christian convert
- 3 major church groups join hands to rebuild thousands of homes destroyed by ISIS in Iraq
- Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor
- Horror escalates as deadly bomb and gas attack in Syria kills dozens
- Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope Francis
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents