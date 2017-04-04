Entertainment
PlayStation Plus updates: New free games for April include upcoming title 'Drawn to Death'

Jiselle Pamela Tan

A screenshot of the trailer of the free games available for PlayStation Plus members in April.YouTube/Sony

Prior to Sony's announcement regarding the free games that will be available in April for PlayStation Plus subscribers, the internet was full of rumors and predictions on the possible titles that will come.

One of the titles that was forecast to come as free in April is "The Order 1886." The third person action-adventure video game received mixed feedback from both critics and players alike. Nonetheless, if offered for free, it is possible that players will get to be more interested in trying out the game again.

Aside from this, another title that was predicted is "Steins: Gate 0." The visual novel video game will be a great addition to the roster, as it infuses variety and classical theme. In addition, there were rumors that "Kill All Zombies" and "Shadow Blade Reload" may be offered for free in April for those who are looking forward to playing action and adventure games.

Nonetheless, the predictions did not match the new titles that Sony announced a few days later. It is possible that they will consider these in the future, but in the meantime, there are other surprises in store for PlayStation players.

On the PlayStation blog, James Hallahan of PlayStation Plus announced that "Drawn to Death" and "Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time" are accessible for free in April for users of the PlayStation 4 gaming console.

"Drawn to Death" features a unique fighting game played through the notebook pages of a teenager. On the other hand, "Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time" takes players in a different galaxy setting with unusual characters to play with.

Meanwhile, users of the PlayStation 3 console will get the chance to play "Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom" and "Alien Rage – Extended Edition" for free this month. As for those using the PlayStation Vita console, "10 Second Ninja" and "Curses n' Chaos" are offered for free this April.

PlayStation 4 users who are interested in playing "10 Second Ninja" and "Curses n' Chaos" may also have the chance through a cross-buy.

