PlayStation Plus update: Free games for April announced, includes upcoming title 'Drawn to Death'
A new month for PlayStation Plus members means new free games to enjoy.
On PlayStation.Blog, James Hallahan of PlayStation Plus announced on Wednesday the free titles coming this April for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita.
For users of the current-generation gaming console, "Drawn to Death" and "Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time" are accessible for free in April.
For those who are interested in an unconventional third-person shooter genre, "Drawn to Death" takes players in a unique fighting game through the lined pages of a teenager's notebook. Developed by acclaimed video game developer David Jaffe, players will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind gameplay mechanics where they can showcase their skills in pencil sketch visuals, either solo or by team.
Subscribers to the PlayStation Plus are at an advantage, as the game is expected to be launched only on April 4. This means that they will be able to try "Drawn to Death" immediately just after its release.
Meanwhile, players can also enjoy exploring the galaxy through their neon battleship in "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime." The action space shooter video game emphasizes teamwork, as players join forces together to defeat evil creatures such as Anti-Love or rescue kidnapped space bunnies.
On the other hand, players using the PlayStation 3 console get to enjoy "Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom" and "Alien Rage – Extended Edition" in April.
Players who are looking for an adventure game will have the chance to play the Invizimal hunter Hiro in "Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom." As the evil robot army invades the Lost Kingdom, the protagonist goes on a quest around the world to look for ways to save them.
For those who are more interested in a science-fiction first-person shooting game, players will have the chance to showcase their skills as they battle in different levels and bosses in "Alien Rage – Extended Edition."
As for those playing on the PlayStation Vita console, the methodical side-scroller game "10 Second Ninja" and the arena-brawler video game "Curses n' Chaos" are accessible for free next month. Users of PlayStation 4 may also be able to play the game via cross-buy.
