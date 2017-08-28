PlayStation Plus September 2017 free games rumors: 'Ratchet and Clank' and 'Terraria' rumored to be included in roster

The official logo of Sony's PlayStation 4 gaming console. Facebook/PlayStation

The wait for PlayStation Plus' free games for next month has been intensifying especially after Microsoft released their Xbox Live Games with Gold lineup for September. This leaves video game fans only being able to speculate on what games will be available — at least until Sony reveals the official list on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

According to rumors, "Ratchet and Clank" could be one of the games to be released in September. "Ratchet and Clank" is an action platformer and third-person shooter with its origins stemming back to the original PlayStation. Other possible titles include "Steep," which is a video game based on extreme sports.

"Terraria" is a game that took inspiration from "Minecraft" and has been able to sell a significant number of units — over 20 million copies. "The Talos Principle" and "Firewatch" are both puzzle games that could possibly be part of the free games' roster for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Another notable game that could possibly make the list is "The Evil Within" which is a third-person horror game that was developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda Softworks. A lot of buzz has surrounded the game because of the fact that the original director of the "Resident Evil" series, Shinji Mikami, spearheaded the horror game.

Before the September lineup is announced by Sony, people only a couple of days to download their preferred titles for the month of August.

Even if Sony hasn't made any official announcements yet, they have consistently released the list for the PlayStation Plus on the last Wednesday of every month and there is no reason to doubt that fans can expect them to follow the same schedule for September.

Hopefully, in anticipation of September, fans were able to try out the new "Rainbow Six Siege" game. It was free to play during the weekend and the developers promised fans that whatever progress they made during the weekend's trial run would be carried over upon purchasing the game after the official release.