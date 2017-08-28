PlayStation Plus September 2017 free games rumors: List to include 'Ratchet & Clank,' 'Steep'

Playstation Plus Sony PlayStation

There are only a few days left for the month of August, which means that an updated list of free games in the PlayStation Plus catalog for September 2017 will be revealed. Sony has yet to release the official list of game titles that can be downloaded free of charge next month, but there are already rumors and predictions spreading on the internet.

According to Blasting News, there is a good chance that the game titles from Insomniac Games and Ubisoft will make it to the PlayStation Plus September 2017 list, specifically "Ratchet & Clank" and "Steep." The original source of the prediction, PlayStation Universe, stated that "Ratchet & Clank" and "Steep" are likely to be available as free games next month together with "Terraria," "The Talos Principle," and "Firewatch."

"Ratchet & Clank," a 2016 remake video game of the original third-person shooter game title of the same name, becomes a worthy candidate in the PlayStation Plus September 2017 list due to its popularity. The game was well-received by the critics and regular players alike. The fans specifically noted its fascinating design, its life-like battles, and creative weapons that further raise the action in its gameplay.

"Steep," on the other hand, is an extreme sports video game which was first launched on Dec. 2, 2016. The game's setting is the open-world location of the Alps and Denali or Mount McKinley, which are perfect places to perform many winter sporting events.

However, Daily Star reported that PlayStation Plus subscribers in the United Kingdom will also have to mind their subscription fee. Sony PlayStation reminded their subscribers through e-mail that the PlayStation Plus subscription fee will stay the same until Aug. 31, when the fee increase will be implemented.

From £39.99, the annual membership fee will be £49.99, the quarterly price will be £19.99 from £14.99, and the monthly fee will jump to £6.99 from the original £5.99.