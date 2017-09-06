PlayStation Plus September 2017 free games announced, include 'Infamous Second Son,' a game about smart pigeons, and much more

Promotional photo for "Hatoful Boyfriend," a game about Ivy League pigeons, free on PSVita this month of September for PS Plus subscribers. PlayStation Store

Subscribers of Sony's PlayStation Plus program will be sure to have a "plus" to their excitement this month as Sony welcomes its loyal members with September's lineup of free games. This subscription program includes some of the best titles launched on the PlayStation console.

Starting on the first day of September, PlayStation 4 (PS4) owners have the luxury of downloading two games for free. The first one is "Infamous: Second Son," an action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment back in 2014. "Second Son" is the third installment of the "Infamous" series and has garnered favorable reviews as a PS4 exclusive.

Promotional photo for "Infamous Second Son," now available for PS Plus subscribers for free this September. PlayStation Store

The second free game for PS4, "Strike Vector Ex," is a futuristic first-person aerial combat game that features high-octane and dizzying dogfights with super-powered aircrafts. "Strike Vector Ex" was released on PC and PS4 by indie game developer Ragequit Corporation last year.

PS3 owners will be getting "Truck Racer," which, bluntly put, is a racing game with trucks instead of race cars. It was released by Bigben Interactive in 2014 and had somewhat favorable reviews.

The second free game PS3 owners are receiving is "Handball 16," where "16" stands for 2016. "Handball 16" at its core is a Handball simulation where players can compete against each other with players and stadiums virtually recreated after their real-world counterparts.

PlayStation Vita (PS Vita) is also be getting its own set of free games, fully playable on the PS4 as well. One such game is "We Are Doomed," an arcade shooter where polygon enemies are destroyed using high powered laser beams.

"Hatoful Boyfriend" is also available for PS Vita, a game developed by Devolver Digital and released in 2015. "Hatoful Boyfriend" is a peculiar Japanese video game where players take on the role of the only human student in St. PigeoNation's Institute, which is a university for "talented birds."

PS Plus subscribers will be sure to keep busy this month as Sony's generous options are now readily available for download on the official PlayStation websites.