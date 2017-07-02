Life
PlayStation Plus releases lineup of free games for July 2017

Betina Dela Torre

A man plays a video game on Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 console at its showroom in Tokyo July 16, 2014.Reuters/Yuya Shino

It's​ that time of the month when gamers are blessed with a game collection update, particularly PlayStation Plus' free games for July.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) players can now enjoy new titles under PlayStation Plus with "Until Dawn" and "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series," which are both high-rated games since their release in 2015. Furthermore, Polygon shared that they can also download "Don't Die, Mr. Robot," which is a cross-buy title across PS4 and PlayStation Vita. Some other free games for July include "Element 41" (PS Vita), "Tokyo Jungle" (PS3) and "Darkstalkers Resurrection" (PS3).

It was also previously reported that Sony would be giving a bonus to its fans. According to the website PlayStation Universe, a game called "That's You" would be offered for free at launch on top of the other free games for July. The game has since been confirmed as part of the July lineup of free games. "That's You" is a game under Sony's "new brand" called PlayLink, which mostly features social games meant to be played with smartphones. The game will be made available until Oct. 24.

PlayStation Plus members can enjoy all four games from July's free titles starting July 4.

In other news, Sony PlayStation Japan had a different strategy in coming with a list of free games for July. They launched a campaign that asked fans what games they wanted to play for free. Of course, thousands of avid gamers joined to vote for their favorites. It was a gift to their subscribers as PlayStation Plus celebrates its seventh-year anniversary. Now, that the list has been trimmed down to the top three picks, players in Japan can enjoy the following games: "Killzone Shadow Fall," "Gravity Rush Remastered" and "Shadow of Light."

