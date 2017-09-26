PlayStation Plus October free games roster: Expect horror and indie games

The official logo of Sony's gaming console, the PlayStation. Facebook/PlayStation

The subscribers of PlayStation Plus are now very well aware that the month of September is coming to a close. This means that October's list of free games are arriving soon, and that should give video game aficionados something to be excited about. However, the big question is, what games can fans expect from PlayStation Plus?

According to Express, the announcement is expected to be made on Sept. 26, Wednesday, which is a pattern that Sony has stuck with. After the announcement, it could be possible that the free games could be available for download on the PlayStation Network as early as Oct. 2, Tuesday.

There is yet to be a confirmation regarding which games will be part of the PlayStation Plus roster for October, but it is speculated that a "Resident Evil" game by developers Capcom could likely be part of the list. Another notable prediction made by Twinfinite is that the racing game "Dirt Rally" could not only be a part of the October roster for PlayStation Plus, but is slated to be the headliner for the month.

Another game that may just be part of the roster is "Werewolves Within," which is a multiplayer game that makes use of the virtual reality capabilities of the PlayStation 4. It is worth mentioning that the PlayStation Plus has not been including virtual reality (VR) games religiously, but it would be a good idea to showcase what could possibly be the next big step in the realm of modern gaming every once in a while.

Regardless of whether a "Resident Evil" game is to be included or not, gamers should expect a respectable horror game to be included for October given that Halloween is the month's big holiday. According to Blasting News, "Mad Max" and "Assassin's Creed Rogue" could possibly be included in the list of free games. However, there have been no other notable leaks and rumors thus far.