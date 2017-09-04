PlayStation Plus news: Game list revealed for September

The official logo for Sony's gaming console, the Playstation. Facebook/PlayStation

Sony has already revealed the list of games that are headed to the PlayStation Plus library for faithful subscribers to enjoy. The titles are going to be available on Sept. 5, and will be free to play by players who download them on their PS4 consoles.

Forbes, and probably a good number of PS fans are excited about the free games' list for September, and with good reason. One of the most famous game to be released on the PS4 is included in this list — namely "inFAMOUS: Second Son," which was released in 2013. At this point, if players haven't given the game a spin, September is a good time to right that wrong and finally experience the acclaimed open-world game.

IGN gave "inFAMOUS: Second Son" an 8.7 out of 10, which is a very respectable score — even for a highly-anticipated PS exclusive title. The open-world hang and slash game is set in Seattle, and the main protagonist Delsin Rowe is the successor of Cole MacGrath in the previous "inFAMOUS" games. The story takes place after the final chapter of Cole Macgrath, and gives players a choice to become good or evil in nature.

This should give PS Plus subscribers a lot of incentive to put "inFAMOUS: Second Son" high up in their priority list of games to play this month. However, it is also notable that the new title "Destiny 2" will also be released this month, not on PS Plus of course. Players might want to spend more time on that before playing other games.

Other titles that will be released are "Child of Light", "RIGS: Mechanised Combat League," and "We Are Doomed." These are just some of the titles, and unlike the Xbox One, which has varying schedules per Gold title, all games will be made available by Sept. 5 for every subscriber to access.