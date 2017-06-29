PlayStation Plus July 2017 free games revealed for PS4

The lineup of PlayStation Plus' free games this July in Japan is highly anticipated as the big reveal is set a few days from now. Game enthusiasts and analysts are keen on the thrills and adventures the list of free games will bring.

Daily Star noted that Sony follows its tradition of announcing its new roster of PlayStation Plus games on a monthly basis and it usually happens on the last Wednesday of the month. That said, the big event is expected on June 28, and the availability of the games will follow on July 4. The revelation of PlayStation Plus July 2017 free games for Europe and United States is slated next week.

The games industry has been flooded with several reports as to which games made it on the list. Even though not yet declared official, three games were said to be confirmed. "Killzone: ShadowFall," "Child of Light," and "Gravity Daze" (the Japanese name for Gravity Rush Remastered) will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers for free for the entire month of July.

PSU published a list of predicted PlayStation Plus games that could likely make it in the July list in the West.

Despite the long list of Assassin's Creed games, Ubisoft, reportedly, has not joined the PlayStation Plus since 2013. Fans are hopeful that "Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag" will snag the free option. Another potential candidate as rumored is "God of War III HD Remastered." Since "God of War: Ascension God of War: Ghost of Sparta" already made it on PlayStation Plus, its supporters are thrilled to play it again via "God of War III HD Remastered."

Sony has not released yet any official statement about its upcoming list of free games so all rumors and speculations should be taken with a grain of salt.