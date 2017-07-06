PlayStation Plus July 2017 free games list news: 'Until Dawn,' 'Game of Thrones' and more now available

Sony PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) members have a lot to look forward to as the free games for July have just been announced. The list includes some popular ones that fans will recognize.

The free games will be available across PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation Vita (PS Vita) and PlayLink platforms.

The free titles on the PS4 are "Until Dawn," "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series," and "Don't Die, Mr. Robot." The latter is accessible via Cross-Buy.

"Until Dawn" is a survival game in a horror-drama setting in the woods. Players are faced with choices on what to do and where to go. How they proceed with the decisions they make usually spells life or death later on. It is tension-filled and has a good amount of jump scares to keep players on their feet.

"Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series" is based on the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones," which coincidentally, will premiere season 7 on July16. This ties in with the PS4 game as they promote each other.

The free games on PS3 are "Tokyo Jungle" and "Darkstalkers Resurrection." Members will actually get two games from "Darkstalkers Resurrection" which are "Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge" and "Darkstalkers 3."

"Tokyo Jungle" is set in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo where animals roam. Players become the animals that wander through the ruin and try to stay alive. Dog, deer, antelope, and others are beasts that players can choose from, apparently.

On the PS Vita, the free games are "Element41" and "Don't Die, Mr. Robot." The PS Vita is a handheld console and is considered to be the successor to the PlayStation Portable (PSP).

Additionally, PS Plus members will get two other perks in July. The first is a booster pack for "Orcs Must Die: Unchained" which will be available in beta from July 18 until Aug. 15. The next is a game called "That's You" which will be on PlayLink, a new multiplayer game platform on PS4 which also allows members to use their devices like smartphones and tablets to play also it.

These are the games for July for all PS Plus subscribers.