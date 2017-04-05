PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2017 latest updates: 'Drawn to Death' offered for free this month

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Members of PlayStation Plus will definitely have something to look forward to this month. Sony has just released the list of free games for April, including a newly released shooter game for PS4 players.

Sony PlayStation Plus has been giving its members new list of games to try every month. This April, a new shooter title "Drawn to Death" is available for PS4. Also, "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime" is included in the list for the same console.

For PS3 players, titles include "Alien Rage - Extended Edition" and "Invizimals: the Lost Kingdom." Those who own PlayStation Vita, on the other hand, will get "10 Second Ninja" and "Curses 'n Chaos."

"Drawn to Death" is a third-person shooter game that has been released just a few days ago. Players will have to choose a character that was sketched from a teenager's notebook and place them into an environment based on the pages of the book.

PS4 players can also opt to play "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime," a cooperative game set in the outer space. It features an interesting neon galaxy and a one-to-four player mode.

Advertisement

"Alien Rage - Extended Edition" is up for grabs for PS3 members. Defined by its title, players are to take down alien enemies in various levels of difficulty.

"Unleash a fury of powerful weapons as you blast your way through armies of Alien forces hell-bent on taking you down! Battle through 14 intense levels and prepare to face a barrage of beastly-sized bosses that will test your every skill," the game description on Steam reads.

For those who want another type of adventure, "Invizimals: the Lost Kingdom" can also be played. The 2013 game is for those who are interested in hunting and catching different creatures whenever and wherever a player may be.

As for PS4 Vita owners, "10 Second Ninja" will bend their brains with series of obstacles made more exciting with a 10-second time clock. "Curses 'n Chaos," alternatively, is defined as a "fight or die" game where "bounty hunters Lea and Leo are chased by every monster in the kingdom and the Grim Reaper himself!"