PlayStation Plus April 2017 free games list: 'Drawn to Death' and 'Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime' free for April, among others

Here's great news for players with PlayStation Plus membership. The list of PS Plus free games for April has been released, and it includes a new title from an acclaimed developer, as well as an Indie game that has received acclaim as well.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of April includes the new shooter "Drawn to Death" and the colorful co-op game "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime." The former pits players in a multiplayer gunfight to the finish while the latter offers fun co-op outer space shooting action.

"Drawn to Death," created by acclaimed developer David Jaffe (who created "Twisted Metal," IGN noted), is an arena shooter set entirely in a high school kid's notebook: characters, weapons and arenas look like they were drawn by a student who got bored listening to his teacher. And now these sketches have come to life.

"Drawn to Death" is actually a new game that will be launched on April 4 for $19.99, reports Polygon. PS Plus members will get to have it for free.

'Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime," on the other hand, pits up to four players in command of a colorful ship as it traverses through space in a mission to rescue kidnapped space-bunnies. Players need to learn teamwork in order to win over the forces of "Anti-Love" set to destroy them.

Players without anybody to play "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime" with at home can opt to play with others online through the PS4's Share Play feature. It could be remembered that this game was included in the list of free games offered in last month's Xbox Games with Gold.

Other titles included in PS Plus' free games for April are "Invizimals: the Lost Kingdom" and "Alien Rage – Extended Edition" for the PlayStation 3, as well as "10 Second Ninja" and "Curses 'n Chaos" for the PS Vita. The last two can be brought to the PS4 through the cross-buy feature.