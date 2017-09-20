PlayStation classic 'Final Fantasy IX' now available for PlayStation 4

"Final Fantasy IX" is now available for PlayStation 4. Facebook/ FinalFantasy

Game publisher Square Enix has announced that it is bringing "Final Fantasy IX," one of the classics from the first PlayStation, over to the PlayStation 4 (PS4).

The company shared the news during a recent Tokyo Game Show press conference. The new version will receive several enhancements as it makes its way to the current generation console. This makeover will be a fresh treat to avid fans and will increase the game's appeal to the younger generation of gamers.

The remastered game will include new high-definition character models and graphically improved cutscenes. It will also have an auto-save functionality to make sure gamers never lose their progress.

There will also be seven new booster features which will surely provide very interesting playthroughs. These include a high-speed mode and no-encounter mode for a story-focused gameplay as well as a Master All Abilities booster which will allow characters to automatically master equipped gear and weapons. There will also be a feature that would maximize magic stones, character levels, and the in-game currency.

The remake will also receive support for PS4 trophies, share functionalities, and remote play options via the PSVita handheld console.

Originally released in 2000, "Final Fantasy IX" is one of the most popular and most highly-acclaimed titles in the franchise. This is not the first time that the classic game has been ported to a newer console. In 2010, the title was re-released for the PS3 and PSVita as part of the PS One Classics line. That version was a straightforward port and did not include visual enhancements.

In 2016, the game made its way to mobile phones as an Android and iOS version with some graphical improvements. In the same year, a version of the game was released for Windows via Steam.

"Final Fantasy IX" is available at the PlayStation Store for $20.99, but it will have a discounted price of $16.79 until Sept. 26.