PlayStation 5 update: PlayStation 5 rumored to launch alongside 'GTA 6'

There is very little information available about the alleged PlayStation 5 (PS5). The console might not be launched anytime soon, but rumors and predictions about it are already widespread.

Reports say that the PS5 will have remarkable specs. The console will reportedly come with a virtual reality (VR) headset, one with far better gaming features than the PS4. In addition, reports say there could also be two kinds of PS5.

In addition, the rumor mill says that the PS5 will play host to an alleged installment of the "Grand Theft Auto" (GTA) franchise, "GTA 6." If this is the case, PS5 might not be available in the immediate future. Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the development of "GTA 6," but rumors are rife that it will be released by 2020, three years from now. The PS5 is expected launch around that time. On the other hand, some rumors suggest that the console could hit as early as 2019, before the release of "GTA 6."

While any of that is a possibility, reports also point out that Rockstar Games is not in a rush to develop a new "GTA" title since "GTA 5" is still in demand. The studio is reportedly waiting for next-generation consoles to launch.

Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the development of "GTA 6." More importantly, PlayStation has not responded to the latest claims surrounding the rumored PS5. Shuhei Yoshida, the President of Sony's Worldwide Studios for Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., previously addressed the rumors about the release of PS5. He said that it is more of a question of "if" rather than "when," which implies that the rumored next-generation PlayStation console might not even be in development. It might still be a plan, one which might not even see the light of day.

Nothing has been confirmed at this point; thus, tech junkies should treat the latest reports with a grain of salt.