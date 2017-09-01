PlayStation 5 release date news: When will it come out? Release date to be determined

Sony PlayStation 4 PlayStation/explore/ps4

The PlayStation 4 console has been around for quite a while now. However, it does leave everyone wondering if Sony is going to release a PlayStation 5 soon. The wheel of speculations regarding the PS5 continues to turn, especially regarding when the PS5 is going to come out.

Despite confirmation that there will be a PS5, nothing is set in stone. With Microsoft's upcoming launch for the Xbox One X in November, Sony might take this as a signal to get the PS5 ready for launch. The question is: when?

There has been no word from Sony regarding the supposed upcoming console in the PlayStation line, but there is a big chance that the wait for the console might be a very lengthy one. There is a big chance that an announcement regarding this will be made by the end of the year, and perhaps the official launch might happen at the end of 2018.

On the other hand, there are some who believe that the PS5 could be out by 2019, and that it will still be compatible with PS4 Pro games. Sony may even try to upgrade everything in terms of level of viewing, storage space, and power.

Perhaps the earliest or latest estimated time that the PS5 will arrive would be in 2020, which might be the most realistic prediction. Looking back, the first PlayStation came out in 1994, while the second generation came out six years later in 2000. The third generation came out six years later as well in 2006, and the first PS4 was released seven years later in 2013. Fast forward to today, the PS4 Pro came out, four years after the PS4.

Based on the intervals between the releases, the PS5 would most likely come out in 2020.

As for which titles fans can expect to arrive on the PS5, many hope that "God of War," "The Last of Us Part 2," "Spider-Man," as well as "Grand Turismo" will be released. There is also the chance of seeing "Persona 5," "Uncharted 4," and "Ratchet and Clank" launch at that time as well.

The PS5 has no official release date yet.