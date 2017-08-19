PlayStation 4's system software 5.0 rolls out on beta, features revealed

PlayStation 4's new software update offers improvements to the console's interface. REUTERS/ Charles Platiau

The features of the latest update to the PlayStation 4's software have been released Thursday. The update was rolled out to players who have been selected to join the console's beta program.

Sony unveiled the features of the System Software 5.0 on PlayStation's blog site Thursday. The company says the headlining feature of the update is the new family management system, which makes it easier for a player to manage friends. In addition, the update also adds a number of new features for Messages, Notifications, and Broadcast.

The company is overhauling the current account system to introduce "Family on PlayStation Network." This brand new system will give users a more flexible experience, especially for families, by providing a simpler way to set up accounts for children. Parents will also have an easier time customizing the parental controls.

The latest update will also allow players to add custom lists of friends in place of the "Favorite Groups" tab. This was designed to make it easier to manage the user's list of friends as well as access specific groups.

For the Broadcast feature, the update is making several optimizations in the Communities, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation 4 Pro options. The System Software 5.0 will also enable users to share their favorite music to their friends through the PS4.

A few changes have also been made to the console's notifications. First, the update will be providing the option to turn off pop-up notifications while watching a movie or TV show on the PS4. Additionally, there will be an option to disable previews on the pop-up notifications. A generic user icon will be displayed, hiding the sender's ID. Lastly, players will get to change the background of the notifications.

Notifications will also be included in the Quick Menu, so that a player won't have to step away from the game in order to check messages or the progress of a download.

Players who were not selected to be part of the beta will have to wait a bit more, as the official release date of the update has not been announced.