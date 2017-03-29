PlayStation 4 Pro updates: New Media Player app update allows 4K video playback
Sony Interactive Entertainment officially launched the 4K video playback support on PlayStation 4 Pro.
PlayStation Brand Marketing vice president John Koller revealed on the official PlayStation blog that the Media Player app of the latest version of the popular video game console system will receive an update that will offer support for the 4K video playback.
This means that once the update has been rolled out, all the 4K videos supporting the MP4 format that were saved on a USB stick or a home server can now be played using the Media Player app.
"Your home server will appear as a media option in the Player automatically, so finding your media is simple and quick. Just a reminder: USB storage that's already been formatted as extended storage for your PS4 can only be used to save games and apps — it can't be used to save and play videos," Koller stated.
Before the update, PlayStation 4 Pro already provides 4K content viewing from different streaming service providers that have the 4K format, including YouTube, Hulu, and Netflix.
The SIEA executive also mentions that aside from the PlayStation 4 Pro, those who have their own PlayStation VR will also receive a Media Player update to allow them to enjoy 4K VR video content playback. This means that PlayStation users will enjoy watching videos with higher image quality versus the typical HD VR videos.
Meanwhile, other sources note that Sony has yet to address the questions regarding the possibility of having additional support for HDR content on top of the 4K support. However, the gaming company has yet to make an announcement about it.
On the other hand, reports reveal that Sony is planning to release a slimmer version of the PlayStation 4 Pro. The rumored console system addition will be different than the already available PlayStation 4 Slim that came out on Sept. 15, 2016.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- Was Christopher Columbus really a Jew fleeing persecution by the Spanish Inquisition?
- Christians are to the fore in efforts to find homes in the UK for thousands of Syrian refugees
- Render unto Caesar: The new pound coin has an uncomfortable message for the Church
- A Christian ministry brings healing to Jewish children and seniors in Ukraine
- A family in the United States is battling for the right to name their daughter 'Allah'
- US pastor charged for 'illegal' Bible study in Russia appeals to European Court of Human Rights
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- Will Northern Ireland's political meltdown scupper Pope Francis' visit next year?
- Another Catholic priest killed in spiralling Mexico violence
- 'The devil's come down': How rape and murder are stalking the displaced of South Sudan
- Terror will never drive us apart, pledge Archbishops, Imams and Chief Rabbi