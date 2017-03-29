PlayStation 4 Pro updates: New Media Player app update allows 4K video playback

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sony Interactive Entertainment officially launched the 4K video playback support on PlayStation 4 Pro.

PlayStation Brand Marketing vice president John Koller revealed on the official PlayStation blog that the Media Player app of the latest version of the popular video game console system will receive an update that will offer support for the 4K video playback.

This means that once the update has been rolled out, all the 4K videos supporting the MP4 format that were saved on a USB stick or a home server can now be played using the Media Player app.

"Your home server will appear as a media option in the Player automatically, so finding your media is simple and quick. Just a reminder: USB storage that's already been formatted as extended storage for your PS4 can only be used to save games and apps — it can't be used to save and play videos," Koller stated.

Before the update, PlayStation 4 Pro already provides 4K content viewing from different streaming service providers that have the 4K format, including YouTube, Hulu, and Netflix.

The SIEA executive also mentions that aside from the PlayStation 4 Pro, those who have their own PlayStation VR will also receive a Media Player update to allow them to enjoy 4K VR video content playback. This means that PlayStation users will enjoy watching videos with higher image quality versus the typical HD VR videos.

Meanwhile, other sources note that Sony has yet to address the questions regarding the possibility of having additional support for HDR content on top of the 4K support. However, the gaming company has yet to make an announcement about it.

On the other hand, reports reveal that Sony is planning to release a slimmer version of the PlayStation 4 Pro. The rumored console system addition will be different than the already available PlayStation 4 Slim that came out on Sept. 15, 2016.