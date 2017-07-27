'Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' update: Server issues delay update; first-person server options included

Patch updates are always something that gamers look forward to. Unfortunately, for fans of "Playerunknown's Battlegrounds," their most recent patch update might be delayed.

Many players have recently been experiencing server issues that end up disconnecting them from the game, which led the game's developer Bluehole to take action, undergoing an emergency maintenance for the game. Unfortunately, seeing as the server issues have been happening frequently, the latest patch update will be delayed for a week. Bluehole has taken to Twitter to explain the situation, saying that there are still some creases in the game that they need to smoothen out, which will lengthen the time of delay.

In short, fans can expect the patch update to arrive by the first week of August.

What will be included in the latest update remains a mystery, but there are some features that have been confirmed. One of these are the first-person servers. There will be an option for players to use a first-person server now, and it will be added to the already existing servers of the game.

However, this feature can only be available to North American and European solo and duo games, but players who are not from this region can expect the developers to bring that feature in later on. To go with these first-person servers, Bluehole has stated that they have also included the features that will come with this type of server in the latest patch update, such as improvements to the first-person perspective. This is great for players who prefer to play in first person.

Previously, Bluehole also stressed that the terms of service apply to everyone, regardless of player status and name. A very well-known streamer killed their own squadmate as a way of making more space in their vehicle. When Bluehole discovered this, they banned him from the game for a while for breaching the terms of service. This led to a heated Twitter argument between the streamer and the creator of the game himself, Brendan Greene.