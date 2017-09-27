PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds takes top spot on Steamcharts

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds avatar concepts Facebook/playbattlegrounds

PC shooter video game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" ("PUBG") once again broke gaming records, making the Bluehole title Steam's most played game to date.

Hailed by Steamcharts metrics as the number one game in the gaming platform — Steam — "PUBG" has recorded a concurrent player count of 1,348,374 as of report writing, which instantly and easily unseats Valve's main title, "Defense of the Ancients 2." This translates to a total of 392,509,412 hours of playtime.

This success of the shooter game is notable because "PUBG" is listed at $30 in Steam's Early Access, while "DOTA 2" is free-to-play in the gaming platform. With these high stats showing no signs of going down, Sony and Microsoft are scrambling to get the game to an early release date.

The first time the first-person shooter battle royal reached its one million concurrent players was also the first time it shattered the record of 1,291,328 of then reigning "DOTA 2." On Sept. 16, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" dethroned the Valve game with a concurrent player count of 1,332,739. Although trailing at second place, "DOTA 2's" 780,000 score could not come close to" PUBG's" count. The former had managed to hold on to the top spot since March.

As of writing, "DOTA 2" is still falling behind PlayerUnknown's Battleground with 657,493 players simultaneously playing.

"PUBG's" record breaking feat is brought mainly by the 10 million gamers who bought the game. Six months off early release, the game reached popularity in the gaming world as the title everyone else is choosing to play at any given time of the day. This leads the game's developers and director to focus bigger and better improvements come the day of its full release.

With this current track record of the game, director Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene told the publication Gamesindustry.biz that "PUBG" is showing all the signs that it can become as big as "League of Legends." Being a gamer himself, Greene promised fans that game's price tag will not change upon full release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.