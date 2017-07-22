'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' news: Dr. DisRespect banned for killing a teammate out of self-defense
A player was recently banned from the popular first-person shooter game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." Discussions soon emerged on whether his banning was justified or not.
A popular streamer by the name of Dr. DisRespect was banned from the game for killing a teammate. However, this was after that teammate killed two other allies, prompting DisRespect to think that it was only right to get rid of that murderous teammate.
He posted on Reddit under his moniker sxk7:
"Obviously I tried to defend myself because I wasn't just going to let this guy kill my entire team and go on with the game. I managed to kill him and just left the game shortly after because there was no point in playing anymore."
This sparked a discussion on social media on whether the action against DisRespect was warranted or not. He killed a teammate out of self-defense and to exact revenge for eliminating his other compatriots.
However, according to the Rules of Conduct, "Do not team kill: there is no excuse for non-accidental team kills. If your teammate is breaking these rules, report them to us instead."
This is the reason why he got banned despite his worthy intentions of self-defense.
DisRespect filed a report and expected to get unbanned but got a prompt reply saying that the perpetrator was temporarily banned. However, the ruling would still stand on his temporary three-day ban for team killing.
This irked DisRespect and he replied to "PlayerUnknown's Battleground" creative director Brendan Greene on Twitter, saying, "If I could do the splits I'd roundhouse kick you in the neck. But since I can't, I'll just front kick you in the chest instead."
Greene replied that violence was never the answer, even if the person was just playing a character.
Fans on social media might not agree with Greene, however, some are defending him by saying that DisRespect disobeyed the rules and did not reply cordially on Twitter.
"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" recently topped the Steam Summer Sale by beating out all other games including "The Witcher 3" and "Grand Theft Auto V."
