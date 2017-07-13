'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' news: Developer Bluehole strikes deal with Facebook
"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has recently partnered with the popular social media platform Facebook.
The new deal with Facebook will not only provide official streaming of gaming content. It will also allow Bluehole Studios, the developer behind "Battlegrounds," to work on videos that show off gameplay elements as well as work with community members in creating those videos.
Bluehole vice president and executive producer Chang Han expressed, "This new initiative with Facebook will bring our passionate fan base closer to our development team."
"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has grown in popularity because of its free-for-all format wherein a person gets dropped onto an island together with 99 other players and tries to kill them all off for survival. It is indeed a battle royal where only one gets to be the winner.
During the past Steam Summer Sale, the game topped the sales chart by beating out all other games including "The Witcher 3" and "Grand Theft Auto V." Another interesting thing to note is that "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" was the only game without a discount at $29.99.
The game dominated the top spot during the 13-day sale while others went up and down the chart. Even before the sale, the game had already sold four million copies in just three months.
When Steam's sale started on June 22, 665,000 additional players of the game were added on Steam which might explain why "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" topped the charts. "The Witcher 3" got 320,000 new owners while "Fallout 4" got 302,000 new owners.
The first-person shooter game is already a certifiable hit with streamers and viewers on other platforms like Twitch. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the deal with Facebook will resonate with its huge audience.
Nevertheless, Facebook remains committed to providing their viewers with top-of-the-line gaming content and live video. The "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" could be the hit that fulfills that need.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
-
Justin Bieber channels Hillsong: 'The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God!'
The devout Christian pop star, who has been visiting, praying and worshipping with other young Christians at Hillsong in Australia, posted on Instagram: 'Let the devil know NOT TODAY! The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God! His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship.'
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico
- Putin would have preferred Hillary to be President, Trump tells Pat Robertson
- The Church of England is in 'grave spiritual danger', warns Archbishop
- Under Trump, most refugees entering the US are now Christians