'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' news: Developer Bluehole strikes deal with Facebook

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has recently partnered with the popular social media platform Facebook.

The new deal with Facebook will not only provide official streaming of gaming content. It will also allow Bluehole Studios, the developer behind "Battlegrounds," to work on videos that show off gameplay elements as well as work with community members in creating those videos.

Bluehole vice president and executive producer Chang Han expressed, "This new initiative with Facebook will bring our passionate fan base closer to our development team."

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" has grown in popularity because of its free-for-all format wherein a person gets dropped onto an island together with 99 other players and tries to kill them all off for survival. It is indeed a battle royal where only one gets to be the winner.

During the past Steam Summer Sale, the game topped the sales chart by beating out all other games including "The Witcher 3" and "Grand Theft Auto V." Another interesting thing to note is that "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" was the only game without a discount at $29.99.

The game dominated the top spot during the 13-day sale while others went up and down the chart. Even before the sale, the game had already sold four million copies in just three months.

When Steam's sale started on June 22, 665,000 additional players of the game were added on Steam which might explain why "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" topped the charts. "The Witcher 3" got 320,000 new owners while "Fallout 4" got 302,000 new owners.

The first-person shooter game is already a certifiable hit with streamers and viewers on other platforms like Twitch. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the deal with Facebook will resonate with its huge audience.

Nevertheless, Facebook remains committed to providing their viewers with top-of-the-line gaming content and live video. The "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" could be the hit that fulfills that need.