'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' news: Creators unhappy with 'Fortnite' game by Epic

The developer of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PubG), Chang Han Kim, has a bone to pick with the creators at Epic studios because of the game "Fortnite." The "PubG" creator feels that too many elements were ripped off from their own game, given that "Fortnite" possesses a battle royale type of game mode much like "PubG."

According to Euro Gamer, Kim stated that he and the members of the studio, Bluehole, are very "concerned" about Epic studio's new game. He further stated that if the issues continue to remain unaddressed, then they just might end up suing the company. This is somewhat a controversial issue, since the premise of "PubG" is not entirely original in the first place, with other games of huge popularity having explored the Battle Royale concept in the past.

Gamespot reported that the game had surpassed the maximum number of concurrent users in the past week, setting a world record on the massive gaming platform, Steam. Perhaps, the company is only looking to secure its future given that they will definitely want to keep the momentum going forward, especially since the game has not been fully released as of now. "PubG" is going through a rigorous community feedback process to ensure player satisfaction.

Kim stated that Bluehole and Epic have had a good relationship, since Epic developed the Unreal Engine 4, which is the graphics engine that "PubG" now runs on. However, the good standing between the two separate entities might go south soon if Epic does not respond quickly to Kim's statements. However, Epic studios made it very clear that they have used "PubG" as an inspiration for their very own game and this could have alarmed people over at Bluehole.

According to Polygon, creator of "PubG" Brendan Greene reacted on Reddit to one of the questions that was thrown his way, stating that "Other companies will enter the marketplace, but I just hope they put their own spin on the game mode and not just make a carbon copy!"