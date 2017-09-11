'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' news: 10 million copies sold, possible Xbox One release

An unknown player aims, or rather poses for a daring in-game photoshoot, one of the many joys to be had in "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." Steam website

Fans and players of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" ("PUBG") are sure to meet more "unknown players" running around in the game. Millions more, to be accurate, as the game from developer and publisher Bluehole, Inc. has now sold approximately ten million copies worldwide for Microsoft Windows.

A report from DVS Gaming revealed that since Sept. 1, the game has been bought both in digital and physical format by more than ten million players. The developers also celebrated the fact that the number of concurrent players (players available in the game all at the same time) has peaked at 917,000 users, a monumental 40,000-jump from their previous record, which also beat the record previously held by "Defense of the Ancients 2" ("DOTA 2").

This is a rather big milestone for the developers of the game, though not surprising considering "PUBG" has already sold seven million units a month after it first released last March 23.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is a "Battle Royale"-esque game where about a hundred players are parachuted and scattered into a huge 64-square-kilometer area to fend for themselves. Players can either individually kill each other off or team-up with other players to survive. The last man, or woman, standing is crowned the victor.

As confirmed by IB Times, the game was originally created by Brendan Greene, who went by the name "PlayerUnknown," as an overhaul modification for another game called "DayZ," which was also an overhaul modification for the original game "Arma 2." Both games that stemmed off of "Arma 2" have since become popular in their own way, perhaps even more so than their root game.

Due to the success of the game as a PC title, developer Bluehole, Inc. is now gearing up for an Xbox One console release of "PUBG." No exact release date for the Xbox One has been revealed yet, but the developers are confident that it would be out later in 2017. A PlayStation 4 version is also an eventual possibility.

It is worth noting that the PC version of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" is still on its Early Access stage with the developers hinting at a full PC version also before 2017 ends. The game can be played via Early Access on Steam.