'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' announce new desert-themed map

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" announces a new desert-themed map. Twitter/ PlayerUnknown

With "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" continuing to rise in terms of sales and popularity, Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Green unveiled a new desert-themed map for the game.

The creative director revealed the map during his keynote at Gamescom in Germany. He also posted a photo of the map on Twitter. Currently, not many details have been revealed about the map. The name of the map is still unknown, but according to Greene, it is located in the deserts of Peru. However, looking at the photo, players can see some hints on how it will play out.

The map consists of a dense but abandoned city center located in a desert environment. There will be minimum foliage and tree cover in this map because of the environment. Luckily, the city center has a number of tall buildings, providing a lot of areas where players can hide. It also has street intersections and lots of alleyways that could be perfect for blindsiding the opposition.

With a number of buildings and lots of open spaces, this location looks like an ideal place for snipers to camp in. It has not been revealed whether all of the tall buildings in the map's photo are going to be accessible to players.

The map will also include several small towns surrounding the downtown area. To the north, located right next to some sand dunes are two desert towns. To the south and east of the city flows a river, along which a number of oasis towns can be found. Near the northwest reaches of the city is an area of hillside slums, where surely a lot of close quarter combat will occur. In the distance, some cliffs can be seen, making the city look like a sand-filled arena.

Players will need to wait a bit before the new map becomes available, as it is still unknown when this desert map will roll out.