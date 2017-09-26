Playdead's award-winning 'Inside' coming soon to Nintendo Switch

"Playdead" is coming soon to Nintendo Switch and iOS. Facebook/playdeadstudios

One of the best games of 2016, Playdead's "Inside" is finally going to be released on Nintendo Switch. "Inside" is the sequel to "Limbo," a highly-rated video game of 2010 created by Playdead. "Inside" features a 2.5D gameplay, and is a puzzle-platform adventure game.

The news first broke out on Famitsu, a Japanese publication who got the news directly from Art Jensen, Playdead Studio's co-founder during his recent Japan trip. According to Jensen, the studio is currently working on the Switch version of the award-winning video game but declined to mention its official release date.

Jensen's Japan visit is not just a mere vacation. While there, he also met with fellow developers of highly-acclaimed video games, such as Hideo Kojima, who created "Metal Gear," and "Shadow of the Colossus'" Fumito Ueda.

With "Inside" coming to Nintendo Switch in the near future, fans of the game are also hoping that its predecessor "Limbo" will be released on the platform as well. This is Playdead's first game to come to the Nintendo platform, and considering the success of the game on other platforms, it is not surprising if it is going to be a hit on the Switch as well.

To those who are not familiar with "Inside," it follows the story of an unnamed boy in a dark, surreal, monochromatic 2.5D environment. Players control the boy's movements, and must solve the obstacles scattered throughout the game.

To solve the game, it requires a lot of critical thinking and logic, as some of the obstacles consist of dark puzzles and must be solved without dying. The character's death differs in every situation and is always presented quite realistically.

Aside from the Nintendo Switch, "Inside" is also going to be released on the iOS platform as well. It is currently available for download on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC, and Xbox One platforms.