'Planescape: Torment' release date, latest news: Remastered game rolls out on April 11, supports 4K resolution

Long time players of "Planescape: Torment" will be happy to know that the title will have a remastered version, which is set to come out on April 11. The game offers 4K support for Windows and Mac computers, along with tweaks that will make the title even more interesting to play.

"Planescape: Torment" became a hit due to its unforgettable dialogue, complex storyline, and great gameplay. Fans who have been waiting for the remastered version will finally be able to get a copy in a few weeks, thanks to the efforts done by Wizards of the Coast, Hasbro, and Beamdog.

The remastered version offers 4K support and a revamped soundtrack. The most noticeable improvement, however, is the game's interface. Players can now loot items more quickly, and they are now are able to zoom in to or zoom out of a particular scene.

Game head designer Chris Avellone tweaked the title to reflect its 18 years of existence. It is also the first-ever role-playing game that they have developed for mobile phones, and it can be played on both iOS and Android phones. The mobile version of "Planescape: Torment" will come alongside the PC edition.

It is good to know, though, that Beamdog will individually release the game through its own retail store on GOG, Steam, and Mac App Store with a price tag of $20. For the mobile version, players have to spend $10 to get the game on Google Play or on the Apple App Store.

Advertisement

According to Engadget, the price of both the PC and the mobile editions are reasonable enough since Beamdog stated that players can spend at least 50 hours immersing themselves into the game. It is also suggested that mobile users should use a tablet as the game might have a lot of information that they need to digest.

"Planescape: Torment" was first launched in 1999. The title follows the setting of "Dungeons and Dragons" where the storyline focuses on "The Nameless One," a character who searches answers for his being immortal.