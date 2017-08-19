'Pitch Perfect' series might not end in third film

A promotional photo for "Pitch Perfect 3" Twitter/Pitch Perfect

The sleeper hit franchise "Pitch Perfect" is set to unveil the third and final installment of the series at the end of the year, but star Anna Kendrick is leaving a small window open on the future of the series.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kendrick was asked if three is a charm for the Barden Bellas and she gave a short but meaningful answer. "Hell, yeah! We'd do them forever," she said.

"Pitch Perfect 3" will pick up from the end of the second film wherein the Bellas graduated from college, winning the World Championship of Acapella.

The graduated Bellas find themselves in a bad place after graduation and decided to regroup and perform for the United Service Organizations for American troops across Europe.

Kendrick said filming for the third film was a blast and that their friendship with other Bellas flourished even when the film was not rolling. She likened getting back to filming with her co-stars to being in a summer camp.

According to Kendrick, "We spend every waking moment together: We're shooting together constantly, we're in the hair and makeup trailer together and when we're not shooting, we're in a green room together. It starts to feel like 'Oh, my God if I see these girls for one more second...' and then every weekend it's just like, 'What you guys up to?'"

Co-star Rebel Wilson also posted a video on Instagram shortly after filming wrapped up and wrote, "This is not the end. Bellas for life x."

However, all of these are just fuel for the fire as screenwriter Kay Cannon said tears will surely flow for moviegoers as a new group of Bellas will take over should a fourth film materialize.

"I think it's the end of the Bellas as we know them," she said.

"Pitch Perfect 3" will open in cinemas on Dec 22.