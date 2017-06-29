'Pitch Perfect 3' release date, plot rumors: Trailer reunites Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the Barden Bellas in teased final competition

The trailer for "Pitch Perfect 3" just dropped, showing that the upcoming movie will reunite Beca (Anna Kendrick), Chloe (Brittany Snow), Aubrey (Anna Camp), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson), Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) and the rest of the a cappella group, the Barden Bellas.

The third installment of "Pitch Perfect" signals the end of the trilogy which started back in 2012 and was followed up with "Pitch Perfect 2" in 2015.

This time around, the Bellas have all graduated and found themselves struggling in the working world. Beca quits her job while the others are having a hard time with theirs. They meet up one night over drinks and decide to join a USO-type competition to somehow relive the glory days.

The journey to that final competition is not without any obstacles or mishaps. There are more action sequences wherein the Bellas spar with some thugs and a scene where Beca and Fat Amy jump into the waters to avoid an explosion. Beca, however, falls into a boat hurting herself, providing the comic relief known in the series.

As with past installments, "Pitch Perfect 3" will showcase its signature riff-offs and dance numbers to popular songs.

Advertisement

According to Hollywood Life, some celebrities will have cameos, including rapper DJ Khaled and actor John Lithgow who will play Fat Amy's father. Matt Lanter from "Timeless" will be playing one of the new guys.

Ruby Rose from "Orange is the New Black" also stars in the upcoming movie as the lead singer of the rival band.

The movie will unfortunately not see the return of the Treblemakers which include Jesse (Skylar Astin) and Bumper (Adam Devine). They appeared in the first two installments as love interests where Jesse ended up with Beca while Bumper pined for Fat Amy.

"Pitch Perfect 3" is set to premiere in cinemas on Dec. 22.