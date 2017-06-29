'Pitch Perfect 3' release date, plot rumors: Trailer reunites Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the Barden Bellas in teased final competition
The trailer for "Pitch Perfect 3" just dropped, showing that the upcoming movie will reunite Beca (Anna Kendrick), Chloe (Brittany Snow), Aubrey (Anna Camp), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson), Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) and the rest of the a cappella group, the Barden Bellas.
The third installment of "Pitch Perfect" signals the end of the trilogy which started back in 2012 and was followed up with "Pitch Perfect 2" in 2015.
This time around, the Bellas have all graduated and found themselves struggling in the working world. Beca quits her job while the others are having a hard time with theirs. They meet up one night over drinks and decide to join a USO-type competition to somehow relive the glory days.
The journey to that final competition is not without any obstacles or mishaps. There are more action sequences wherein the Bellas spar with some thugs and a scene where Beca and Fat Amy jump into the waters to avoid an explosion. Beca, however, falls into a boat hurting herself, providing the comic relief known in the series.
As with past installments, "Pitch Perfect 3" will showcase its signature riff-offs and dance numbers to popular songs.
According to Hollywood Life, some celebrities will have cameos, including rapper DJ Khaled and actor John Lithgow who will play Fat Amy's father. Matt Lanter from "Timeless" will be playing one of the new guys.
Ruby Rose from "Orange is the New Black" also stars in the upcoming movie as the lead singer of the rival band.
The movie will unfortunately not see the return of the Treblemakers which include Jesse (Skylar Astin) and Bumper (Adam Devine). They appeared in the first two installments as love interests where Jesse ended up with Beca while Bumper pined for Fat Amy.
"Pitch Perfect 3" is set to premiere in cinemas on Dec. 22.
-
Geri Halliwell says she conceived her second child after asking God to 'prove' He exists
After struggling to conceive, the Spice Girls singer believes her second child is a gift from above.
-
Harry Potter and the Christian gospel: Three Christian moments in the Harry Potter books
It's the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book. The series has long been a focus extreme religious reaction with some Christians arguing the series is a gospel analogy and others that it promotes a dangerous acceptance of the occult.
- Why Christians, of all people, should understand the difference between knowledge and truth
- Franklin Graham hails quarterback Derek Carr: 'Derek isn't ashamed to talk about his walk with Jesus Christ'
- Home is where the hurt is?
- The bishop who battled heretics: 9 quotes from Church Father Irenaeus of Lyon
- Americans still put family first - but is advancing technology a threat?
- A war story: 'There is no pit so deep God's love is not deeper still'
- Christians used as human shields in battle for ISIS-held city in Philippines
- God is with us through the pain
- Julian the Apostate: How Rome's last pagan emperor went to war with Christians
- Christians welcome ruling that upholds Northern Ireland's strict abortion laws
- The spiritual genius of Rowan Williams: Thoughts on the 3rd anniversary of his visit to a Jewish-Christian dialogue group
- Children suffer and Britain faces perilous future as poverty deepens across the nation
- Number of Islamic extremists arrested in Europe rises, more women and children suspected of involvement in terror plots
- Franklin Graham hails quarterback Derek Carr: 'Derek isn't ashamed to talk about his walk with Jesus Christ'
- California megachurch pastor steps down for unspecified 'personal misjudgements'