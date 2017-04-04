'Pirates of the Caribbean' updates: Title to have mobile game called 'Tides of War'

The film franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean" will be having a mobile game called "Tides of War."

On March 30, Korean developer Joycity announced the start of the global pre-registration for its upcoming massively multiplayer online (MMO) mobile game "Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War." The game will include characters, stories, and ships based on the movie franchise. Some of the confirmed characters in the game include Captain Barbossa, Jack Sparrow, and Will Turner.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War" will enable players to become pirates in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" universe. They can begin by learning different strategies in troop training, as well as building and ship construction. On the other hand, for those who are already geared up for action, they can team up to defeat monsters from the sea or even battle against each other.

In the same global pre-registration announcement page, Hanseo Jo, chief operating officer of Joycity, said, "We're confident that this mobile game will align with the quality and high entertainment value that fans have come to expect from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise."

"Players will be able to experience the same fun and excitement from the game as they've felt from the movies themselves," he added.

Advertisement

At the moment, no release date has been announced regarding the upcoming game. Nonetheless, the global pre-registration started on March 30. Players who pre-register on Google Play will receive a free in-game gift upon reaching level 5 of the Castle in the game. According to Gamespot, the said freebie is 2,000 gold. No other details have been mentioned, but Joycity should announce more information soon.

Meanwhile, after a six-year break, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series is expected to have its newest installment titled "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" coming on May 26, 2017.