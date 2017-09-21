Pirate Bay latest news: Website mines virtual coins by using visitors' CPUs

A screenshot of The Pirate Bay official website. The Pirate Bay

The Pirate Bay continues to make noise online. However, this time around, the popular torrent site has been caught illegally using visitors' computer processors to mine digital coins.

It came to light when Torrent Freak discovered that the Pirate Bay has inserted JavaScript-based Bitcoin miner into its web page. Though it only ran for a short period of time, many were displeased about it.

Hence, the Pirate Bay has addressed the issue publicly. In a blog post, the website's administrators admitted that they have been using a JavaScript-based Bitcoin miner, but stressed that it is for testing purposes only.

"As you may have noticed we are testing a Monero JavaScript miner," the statement read. "This is only a test. We really want to get rid of all the ads. But we also need enough money to keep the site running... Do you want ads or do you want to give away a few of your CPU [central processing unit] cycles every time you visit the site?"

Due to an inefficient formula, the Monero has been consuming high CPU power. Instead of the usual 20-30 percent, the said JavaScript miner is using more than 90 percent CPU.

"Initially there was a small typo so all CPU for a client was used," the Pirate Bay's administrators explained. "This should be corrected now so only 20-30% should be used. Also, it is restricted to run in one tab only so even if you have 10 tabs oven it will only be running in 1."

It was in 2003 when Piratbyrån – Fredrik Neij, Gottfrid Svartholm, and Peter Sunde – founded the Pirate Bay, allowing visitors to download pirated television series, films, games, music, and even software programs such as Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite's Master Collection. As a result, several advertisers have expressed disinterest in collaboration.