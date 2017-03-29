Pirate Bay, Kickass Torrents news, updates: Piracy websites find unlikely competition in an XXX website

Aside from facing various legal actions that threaten its piracy business, The Pirate Bay, along with other torrent websites such as Kickass Torrents and Extratorrent, now has to face serious competition from an unlikely competitor.

According to Gizmodo, full movies of various big titles such as "Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens," "Avengers 2: Age of Ultron," "Moana," "Star Wars Rogue One," "Dr. Strange," and "Bad Santa 2" can be found available for watching in xxx-rated website Pornhub. The movies are given weird titles to disguise them, like "definitely not the full movie of Step Brothers" for the movie "Step Brothers."

Users have somehow found a way to upload these said movies to Pornhub. Whereas unauthorized uploading of copyrighted movies means an instant shutdown in YouTube, users of the XXX-rated website have somehow found a way to illegally upload the same without the video being deleted.

Corey Price, Pornhub VP, told the Express that while their website neither allows nor permits the unauthorized uploading of copyrighted content, there are some who still illegally upload such videos. When such an event happens, he said users are encouraged to flag the video to notify the website's admin.

It seems, however, that viewers would rather watch the movies than report them. "The Force Awakens," for example, has reached more than 55,000 views already. This is enough to make one think that others will simply enjoy the illegally-uploaded movies they can't watch in other websites instead of asking the XXX-rated website's admin to take it down.

Take it down

With Pornhub showing movies that were originally illegally accessible online only through torrent websites, The Pirate Bay, along with others, appears to have another item included in its list of challenges to face in its pursuit of "free sharing" of copyrighted content – known as piracy, of course.

Last month, authorities in the U.K. launched a campaign called "Get It Right" with the aim of discouraging people from illegally downloading copyrighted content, whether video or audio, and encouraging the general public to support the artists that create the content they love. Everyone who accessed The Pirate Bay were sent warnings to stop accessing it.