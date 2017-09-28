'Phoenix Point' news: Video game not possible without 'X-Com' reboot

A screenshot from the video game by Julian Gollop and Firaxis games, "X-Com 2." Facebook/XCOM

The creator and developer of the highly-rated "X-Com" series, Julian Gollop, has had his share of success in the turn-based games that he has put out over the years. Now, with his upcoming video game "Phoenix Point," which shares the same gameplay mechanics as "X-Com," he shared his experiences regarding his success and his evolution as a video game developer for titles of this particular style.

According to PC Gamer, Gollop stated that "Phoenix Point" would not be possible without the reboot of the "X-Com" game titled "X-Com: Enemy Unknown," which was released back in 2012. Gollop stated that the success was due in no small part to game developers Firaxis, which played a hand in the creation of the reboot. This paved the way for Gollop to make more turn-based strategy games, which players will get to see more of in "Phoenix Point."

Before the game started production, Gollop, with the help of studio Snapshot Games, "Phoenix Point" had to do some crowd-funding for the project to become possible. Together, they were able to raise over $750,000. "Phoenix Point" will be set on an Earth that is on the brink of destruction, and the main protagonist will be the leader of the Phoenix Project, whose main responsibility is to ensure the survival of the human race, and fight against aliens.

The premise of the game is already very similar to that of "X-Com," but what is different is that Gollop seeks to improve the systematic aspect of the already-near-perfect system that he was able to achieve in previous projects. Specifically, Gollop wants to give a richer and more meaningful story with "Phoenix Point," which will mainly focus on three different factions with very different intentions in this game universe.

Based on the very high praises that the "X-Com" reboot and the sequels have received, there should be very little doubt regarding Gollop's ability to deliver. As of now, "Phoenix Point" is scheduled to be released some time in 2018.