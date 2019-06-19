Pharmacy apologises for 'distress' after woman was refused emergency contraception on a Sunday

LloydsPharmacy has apologised for the "distress and frustration" caused when one of its pharmacists refused to dispense the morning after pill to a woman on Sunday.

A 41-year-old mother, named only as Siani, said she had ordered the emergency contraception online and rung her local LloydsPharmacy in Brighton ahead of time to make sure it was ready for collection, but was then refused the product by the pharmacist working the counter because of their religious beliefs, The Metro reports.

Siani said she was told by the pharmacist to come back the next day or go to the nearest open branch in Newhaven 10 miles away.

"I don't really think that is offering any real alternative," she said.

"I don't think it's remotely acceptable that LloydsPharmacy created a situation where they discriminate against women by having the only branch in the city that is open on a Sunday staffed by a lone pharmacist who will not dispense women's services.

"And I don't think it's acceptable that they will sell a service that their staff refuse to deliver after accepting payment."

In response, LloydsPharmacy said it adheres to guidelines from the General Pharmaceutical Council, which "allow pharmacists to refuse to dispense medication that goes against their personal beliefs if there is adequate alternative care available for the patient".

Professional Standards Manager for LloydsPharmacy, Alex Reimmer told The Metro, that the incident was being investigated "to better understand what has happened" and that a reminder was being sent out to staff to put the needs of patients first

"As part of our own guidance, we encourage our pharmacists to use their professional judgement, but they must always put the patient first," said Reimmer.

"Our professional standards team are investigating the incident to better understand what has happened. We take this complaint very seriously.

"Our priority is always the health and well-being of our patients. In this case, the pharmacist was a locum pharmacist, not a full time employee.

"However, we will be communicating to our colleagues to remind them of this guidance.

"If a pharmacist refuses to dispense a particular product, they should contact the local NHS Patient Advisory Team so that an alternate pharmacy can be found as a matter of urgency.

"On this occasion we contacted the customer with details of another local pharmacy where the product would be made available."

The pharmacist has not been identified.

Many Christians do not work on Sunday in order to attend church and observe a Sabbath day of rest. Some work but may choose not to undertake certain tasks in line with their beliefs.