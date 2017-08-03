Pew survey: American Muslims believe Trump is hostile to them

Society
andy-walton Andy Walton Christian Today Contributing Writer

Reuters

A major new study into the attitudes of Muslims in America has concluded that many are worried by the presidency of Donald Trump.

The Pew study, which is the third of its kind, after previous surveys in 2007 and 2011, found almost two-thirds of US Muslims dissatisfied with the direction of the country.

64 per cent held that opinion, while almost three-quarters (74 per cent) said their president was 'unfriendly towards Muslims'.

The Pew Forum is one of the best-respected religious monitoring bodies in the world and regularly polls Americans of all faiths and none about their country.

Exactly 50 per cent of respondents to the study reported that, 'in recent years being Muslim in the US has gotten more difficult', while only three per cent said it had become easier.

It isn't all negative news as far as the American Muslim community is concerned. Eighty-nine per cent said they were proud to be American as well as proud to be Muslim. Meanwhile, over half (55 per cent) reported that Americans are friendly towards Muslims.

Summarising the research, the Pew report says: 'Overall, Muslims in the United States perceive a lot of discrimination against their religious group, are leery of Trump and think their fellow Americans do not see Islam as part of mainstream US society.' It goes on to say, 'however, Muslim Americans express a persistent streak of optimism and positive feelings. Overwhelmingly, they say they are proud to be Americans.'

