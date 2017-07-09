'Petya' cyberattack news: Ukrainian software firm suspected in attack
Police have seized the servers of the popular accounting firm M.E.Doc, suspected of instigating the "Petya" cyberattack that originated in Ukraine and Russia, then spread across the globe.
According to Reuters, Ukrainian Intelligence are still investigating as to who was responsible for the attack. M.E.Doc's official dealer, Premium Service, claimed that "masked men were searching M.E.Doc's offices and that the software firm's servers and services were down." Cyber Police are still investigating this incident.
The head of Ukraine's Cyber Police, Serhiy Demedyuk, said that servers of M.E.Doc were seized as part of the investigation. Intelligence officials suspected that the machines were used to spread the malware virus that disabled computer systems of leading companies around the world.
They also claimed that cyber security investigators discovered a "backdoor" written into the M.E.Doc source code of its software updates. This was done by highly-skilled hackers who planned the attack ahead of time.
According to the Slovakian security software firm ESET, a piece of code was injected into the updates which would be sent out to M.E.Doc's clients to download and install. Clients would be instructed to download the update for their systems' upgrade, not knowing that there was malicious code embedded into it.
The Ukrainian cyber security firm ISSP noted that an update was issued by M.E.Doc in April to the company's clients. The virus hidden in the update exported 35 MB of data to the hackers. These included companies' email, user accounts, passwords, and everything else. The information gathered by the hackers was allegedly used to compromise companies' computer systems.
M.E.Doc is used by 80 percent of the companies in Ukraine and at least 400,000 of its clients use it to send and process financial documents, which are also filed with the Ukrainian tax service.
Companies affected by the cyberattack are still struggling to get back to normal. However, the shipping giant Maersk has said it has gotten all of its systems back online.
Expect more reports as the situation unfolds.
-
Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz denies that Justin Bieber is paid to attend Australian gatherings
The Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz has denied that the evangelical church pays Justin Bieber to attend, after the world famous singer jetted in to an Australian Hillsong gathering for the third time in two years.
-
Exhilarating Spider-Man: Homecoming has an important lesson for Christian leaders
15 years, six movies and three different Spider-Men later, this is still a story about how a person's character is as important as their gifts.
- It's time to book a holiday: Krish Kandiah's choice for Christian summer reading
- North Korea's regime is brutal and terrifying. Here's what you can do
- Justification by Twitter: CofE tweet sparks salty social media reaction
- Churches urged to pray for the 1.5 million merchant seafarers on Sea Sunday
- Christians have the truth. So should we bother talking with other faiths?
- The gospel calls us to welcome refugees. This is how we can do it
- Impossible is a dare: How a former opera singer is helping rid the world of slavery
- On International Kissing Day, 9 times the Bible talks about kissing
- 'What I have taught with my lips I now seal with my blood': The life and martyr's death of Jan Hus
- Trump leaves US isolated on climate change, trade at G20
- Episcopal Church priest arrested for pulling out gun in road rage incident
- Christian Aid slams Theresa May's Africa aid package, says it 'ignores real needs'
- Britain and China should 'shelve differences', President Xi Jinping tells Theresa May
- Victory over IS in Mosul to be announced in hours, says Iraqi state TV
- Trump accused of dismissing Russian election interference after 'positive chemistry' with Putin