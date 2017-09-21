'Pet Sematary' latest news: 'It' director eyeing to remake Stephen King's classic

"Pet Sematary" is a 1989 American horror film adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. YouTube/Paramount Movies

The Creed family will soon be back. After the box office success of "It," director Andrés Muschietti is keen on making another big screen version of Stephen King's 1983 horror novel "Pet Sematary."

"Pet Sematary" centers on the Creed family – Louis, Rachel, and their children Ellie and Gage – who move into a new home in Ludlow, Maine. Unbeknownst to them, there is an ancient burial ground in the woods where anything that is buried comes back to life.

"My affection for Pet Sematary will go on until I die," the 44-year-old Argentine director said in one interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I will always dream about the possibility of making a movie."

While director Muschietti hopes to move forward with the "Pet Sematary" remake, he also made it clear that nothing is definitive yet. Also, Paramount Pictures, which released the 1989 film adaptation, still owns the film production rights.

"We'll see who gets to it first," Andrés' sister and "It" co-producer, Barbara Muschietti, said. "But it is the first Stephen King book that we read, and it's something that has been a great love because it is possibly King's most personal book. You can imagine his young family. What will you do to be able to keep your family? How far would you go?"

If they would be given a chance to remake the "Pet Sematary," the Muschiettis would faithfully follow the original novel's plot. Also, it might have an even darker tone than the first adaptation.

For now, the Muschiettis have been busy working on a television pilot of "Locke & Key," based on the comic book series written by Joe Hill. Andrés will direct it, while Barbara will serve as an executive producer.

"Locke & Key" follows three siblings - Tyler, Bode, and Kinsey - who move into an old home after their father's death. There, the trio finds mystical keys that unlock different universes and hidden powers.

There is no word yet as to when "Locke & Key" will premiere on Hulu.