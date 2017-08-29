'PES 2018' release date for demo revealed, includes high-profile teams

'Pro Evolution Soccer 2018' demo poster Konami Digital Entertainment

Fans of football video game "Pro Evolution Soccer 2018" will no longer need to wait until September to get a chance to test the upcoming game. A demo is scheduled for release on Aug. 30, game developer Konami Digital Entertainment has revealed.

In an official press release, Konami announced the release of "PES 2018" demo which will be launched on Aug. 30. They initially revealed the official release date of the full game which will be on Sept. 14.

The demo will include a new CO-OP multiplayer mode and players will also get a chance to test out the Exhibition Match. Konami also included the list of clubs that will be seen in the game.

Some of the high-profile teams which are included in the game's demo are FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, Argentina, Colo Colo, Borussia Dortmund, Brazil, Germany, CR Flamengo, and much more.

They also released more information about the game, such as the stadiums that gamers can find in the demo: Camp Nou and Signal Iduna Park. However, players have to take note that these locations will vary according to console.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4 (PS4), (PS3), Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC; but the demo will only be made available to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Last year's "PES 2017" did not fare as well as its rival. "FIFA 17" sold over 40 times more copies compared to its Konami counterpart despite positive reviews from both critics and players.

Despite last year's setbacks, 2018 could be the year for Konami. The company signed an exclusive deal with football star, David Beckham. The iconic player will be seen in the upcoming game as a Legend player in its myClub mode.

According to Beckham, "It is a great honour to join the roster of legends that work with KONAMI as PES Ambassadors."