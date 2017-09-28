'Persona 5' video game news: Atlus demands PlayStation 3 emulator group to stop marketing 'Persona 5'

The promotional poster for the video game by Atlus, "Persona 5." Facebook/AtlusUSA

Japanese video game developers, Atlus, is on a legal quest to halt those responsible for the PlayStation 3 emulator for the PC from advertising the compatibility of their latest and most popular title "Persona 5." Atlus' intention is to keep their fans playing the game on the PlayStation 4.

According to Polygon, Atlus released a statement expressing that "Persona 5" is best experienced on the console, since this is what they had intended when they developed the game. They further stated that if it becomes available through the PS3 emulator, the frame rate or the gameplay experience might be compromised. Players may also experience random game crashing and file corruption if they decide to play the game this way.

What sparked this is a heavy marketing and advertisement of "Persona 5" from RPCS3, which is the open source program that is responsible for making PS3 games playable on the PC. They had announced that it is possible for "Persona 5" to be played through the emulator, which seems quite feasible given that "Persona 5" was originally meant to be released in the PS3.

In a report by Ars Technica, one of Atlus' representatives cleared up that the RPCS3 itself is not a copyright infringement, so there is no problem with the existence of the emulator itself. However, they would consider it to be such if the programmers create an emulator version of "Persona 5," since there will be a breach in the IP of the game and the users would have to "circumvent DRM protections" that Atlus had implemented on their title.

If Atlus did not protest, then many people would have been able to experience the game, possibly for free if they download it from torrent sites. However, this is no longer possible. According to Gamespot, the Patreon page had already taken down their advertisements to comply with Atlus' requests.