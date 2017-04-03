'Persona 5' review roundup, news: Title earns praises from game reviewers
"Persona 5" is set to arrive on April 4, but numerous gamers are already sharing their two cents about it. Additionally, the title is steadily earning praises for its artistic setting and the overall gaming experience it provides.
Gamers have waited quite a long time for the arrival of "Persona 5" as the title has been plagued with years of delay. The hype for it, however, has been kept at a high level, causing many gamers to be curious about what it brings to the table.
"Persona 5" is a hit title in Japan, and it has millions of avid fans. The game is critically acclaimed for its unique storyline and for showcasing the dark side of Japanese culture. The game focuses on the main character, the silent protagonist, who has the "ability to enter the hearts of people and force them to confront their true selves."
Meanwhile, GameSpot praised the title for its refined artistry. The publication noted that the stylish design of the role-playing game will be the talk of the town even in the years to come.
Polygon, on the other hand, noticed several blemishes in the game, but the publication said that it has managed to offer more polished and charming features as compared to "Persona 4." With the success of the latter game, it was possible that "Persona 5" will disappoint many players, but it managed to impress them because of its vivid personality.
Gamers may need to spend a lot of time playing "Persona 5" before they finish it, according to Kotaku. In fact, the publication revealed that they spent nearly 100 hours playing the game.
The anticipated title received the IGN Editors' Choice award with a 9.7 out of 10 rating, which means that it is a worthy buy.
With this, players should not miss buying the title, especially now since the "Persona 5" Steelbook Launch Edition for PS4 is offered at 20 percent discount.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
- How can I be sure that someone needs deliverance ministry?
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Pope Francis visits earthquake hit victims
- Terrorism suspected as at least ten are killed in Russian metro explosions
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
- Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee war-torn country
- Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her