'Persona 5' review roundup, news: Title earns praises from game reviewers

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Persona 5" is set to arrive on April 4, but numerous gamers are already sharing their two cents about it. Additionally, the title is steadily earning praises for its artistic setting and the overall gaming experience it provides.

Gamers have waited quite a long time for the arrival of "Persona 5" as the title has been plagued with years of delay. The hype for it, however, has been kept at a high level, causing many gamers to be curious about what it brings to the table.

"Persona 5" is a hit title in Japan, and it has millions of avid fans. The game is critically acclaimed for its unique storyline and for showcasing the dark side of Japanese culture. The game focuses on the main character, the silent protagonist, who has the "ability to enter the hearts of people and force them to confront their true selves."

Meanwhile, GameSpot praised the title for its refined artistry. The publication noted that the stylish design of the role-playing game will be the talk of the town even in the years to come.

Polygon, on the other hand, noticed several blemishes in the game, but the publication said that it has managed to offer more polished and charming features as compared to "Persona 4." With the success of the latter game, it was possible that "Persona 5" will disappoint many players, but it managed to impress them because of its vivid personality.

Advertisement

Gamers may need to spend a lot of time playing "Persona 5" before they finish it, according to Kotaku. In fact, the publication revealed that they spent nearly 100 hours playing the game.

The anticipated title received the IGN Editors' Choice award with a 9.7 out of 10 rating, which means that it is a worthy buy.

With this, players should not miss buying the title, especially now since the "Persona 5" Steelbook Launch Edition for PS4 is offered at 20 percent discount.