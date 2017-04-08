'Persona 5' news: Role-playing game ships 1.5 million copies worldwide; Atlus blocks PlayStation 4 sharing features

Almost six months after its initial release, Atlus' celebrated role-playing game "Persona 5" has now shipped 1.5 million copies.

Atlus announced the figure on Wednesday, according to Gamespot. The game launched in September last year in Japan before it was released in North America and Europe this week. It is unclear how the game's 1.5 million shipment figure compares to the previous entries in the hit franchise.

In other related news, Atlus has launched a new streaming policy that blocks PlayStation 4's sharing features for "Persona 5." This is an effort made by the studio to warn players who give away too much of the game's story. The developer noted that players who post and stream late-game content are "at the risk of being issued a content ID claim or worse, a channel strike/account suspension."

Atlus went on to explain that it came up with a new policy so that other players can enjoy a spoiler-free gaming experience. "Simply put, we don't want the experience to be spoiled for people who haven't played the game," Atlus said in a press release. "Our fans have waited years for the game to come out, and we really want to make sure they can experience it fully as a totally new adventure."

IGN reports that users can still post videos that are no longer than 90 minutes. This avoids major spoilers in the story like the ending of palaces. The new streaming and video policy is unique to "Persona 5," and more changes in the game are expected to be introduced in the coming months.

Following Atlus' announcement, players took to social media to share their thoughts on the said policy change. Although people are well aware of the potential consequences their actions hold, many people have openly spoken about not caring at all. Some even criticized Atlus for trying to regulate how players enjoy "Persona 5."

Developed by Atlus and P Studio, "Persona 5" is available for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.