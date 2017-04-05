'Persona 5' guide, tips: How to approach game's battle system

Hit Japanese role-playing game "Persona 5" is finally out. One of the reasons why the game is such a success is its combat system, which seems to be easy, but, in reality, it has a lot of complicated features. Here are helpful tips to approach it.

Players of "Persona 5" will definitely find themselves struggling in the game, especially when they reach the Palaces and take harder Shadow battles. iDigital Times wrote a few recommendations to help players win over enemies, whether fighting against bosses or Shadows of all kinds.

It is always good to remember that when the main character (MC) dies, the game is immediately over. Nothing can already be done to revive the character. This should prompt the players to invest in healing so as to make sure MC progresses further.

With this, it is best to avoid death by ambush. It is normal for players to feel tired, especially when they been working on going through a Palace for quite some time. Despite this, it pays to be patient than be knocked down by a Mudo spell or by Hama.

Another useful tip is to be familiar with what Persona the player's character has been equipped with and what the Persona's weakness is. The protagonist's Persona is also the player's weakness so, for example, if an enemy is utilizing Agi spells and the Persona of the player cannot tolerate fire, it is best to change the Persona for another one that can resist fire.

There are specific kinds of restoratives for battle. For instance, food that are purchased from convenience stores and restaurants can be consumed outside the battle. It is best to avoid buying food, even with a high 50 HP recovery.

Knocked-out characters can be revived with 1 HP after the battle has ended. And since the main character cannot be revived, it is best to conserve the SP and the HP by passing some enemies.

