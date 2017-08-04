'Persona 5' anime adaptation in the works; full cast for 'The Day Breakers' revealed

Here's some good news for "Persona 5" fans: Developer Atlus is joining forces with A-1 Pictures to bring their role-playing video game to the small screen.

At the Attic Meeting of Cafe LeBlanc event on July 30, Atlus announced that an anime television series based on the game is in the works. The adaptation is officially titled "Persona 5: The Animation — The Day Breakers" and is expected to hit the airwaves sometime in 2018.

The "Persona 5" anime series will also retain the original voice cast of the video game with Jun Fukuyama as Protagonist, Soichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura, Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Aoi Yuki as Futaba Sakura, Ikue Oya as Morgana, Rina Sato as Makoto Niijima, and Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa.

For those who are unfamiliar, "Persona 5" follows a nameless protagonist who transfers to Shujin Academy in Tokyo, Japan. He is the leader of a mysterious group, the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, that aims to change society by touching the hearts of individuals and performing illicit heists.

While it is no secret "Persona 5's" development took a long time, the role-playing game gained worldwide critical acclaim upon its release. Some even call it one of the greatest role-playing games of all time.

Advertisement

"The longer it takes for the game to hit the market, you start to lose confidence in what's expected of you," Atlus artist and character designer Shigenori Soejima said in an interview with Glixel, as cited by Techno Buffalo. "You start to question your instincts and go back and forth on decisions... It's harder to see the truth [when you're caught up in the project]. It takes more energy to pull through and stick to your original vision without being swayed. That was the hardest part."

"Persona 5" is currently available for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.