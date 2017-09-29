'Percy Jackson' TV adaptation still a no-go

Percy Jackson, the young lightning thief and son of Posiedon gears up for a coming adventure Facebook/OfficialPercyJackconMovies

After four years of waiting for the next movie to come, and a petition for Dreamworks and Disney to make a TV series instead, fans of the "Percy Jackson" novels will have to keep holding their breaths. The adaptation of the books for the small screen still has no go signal from 20th Century Fox.

Author of the book series, Rick Riordan, on the frequently-asked-questions page of his official website, expressed his wish to personally write the script for the TV adaptation of his novels if ever there was going to be one. This was to make sure that the TV version will not be straying off from the book series, story-wise. Riordan further explained that the reason why there is no third film coming out is that 20th Century Fox holds to rights to any TV or film adaptation of the title. From 2014 until today, 20th Fox has yet to show any interest in a Percy Jackson movie.

Cast of the first two movies were already under contract to make a third film with the working title "Percy Jackson 3: Titan's Curse." The plot would be that Percy will be battling a rebelling titan to save Annabeth and the goddess Artemis.

Percy Jackson actor, Logan Lerman, said in an interview back in 2014 that he is extremely grateful for this role and that he had fun bringing to life the characters of Riordan's novels. Lerman played the role of a young novelist in the film "Sidney Hall," while co-star Alexandra Daddario, who played the role of Athena's daughter, Annabeth Chase, was last seen in "Baywatch" as the lifeguard Summer Quin.

Recently, reports about The CW signing a 10-year contract with a budget of $12 million for the first season alone surfaced. The genre of the TV series was a fantasy-adventure. Fans quickly connected the dots to their favorite Olympian demigod. This would mean that a retelling of the Percy Jackson story from the start will happen, and the original cast from the movie can no longer reprise their roles for the TV version.

While The CW has yet to confirm, Riordan invited fans to watch "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" instead which had off-Broadway performances from March 23 to May 6.