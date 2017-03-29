'Percy Jackson' release date news: Rick Riordan quashes hopes about third film, TV adaptation

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

While fans are still holding on to their hope for another installment from the "Percy Jackson" film franchise or a creation of a TV adaptation of the "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" novels, a new statement from author Rick Riordan seems to end the speculations.

Early this year, Riordan clarified on his blog that it would be impossible to see another film or TV series to come out soon because the rights are exclusively owned by 20th Century Fox, and it appears like the studio has no intensions of doing any developments anytime soon.

"The rights for television/film to anything involving Percy's world, including sequels like 'Heroes of Olympus' and 'Trials of Apollo,' are owned solely and forever by Fox," Riordan states. "As far as I am aware, which is not very far, they have no plans to do anything further with those rights."

He also shut down the possibilities of seeing a TV adaptation on Netflix, since the live streaming service provider is a different company from Fox. "Could they strike some kind deal? I mean, I suppose it's hypothetically possible, but I have absolutely no indication that will happen. Not that I would have any indication. Fox does not consult me about such things," the author states.

The "Percy Jackson" film franchise began with the "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" back in 2010, then followed by its sequel called the "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" in 2013.

The movies starred Logan Lerman as the titular character. He was joined by Brandon T. Jackson as Percy's protector Grover Underwood, Alexandra Daddario as Percy's love interest Anna Chase, Kevin McKidd as Percy's father Poseidon, and Jake Abel as Hermes' son Luke Castellan. Both films received mixed reviews from the critics, despite its box-office success worldwide.

While the film and TV adaptation seems to be impossible at this point, "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" debuted at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in March 23.