'Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience' news: Nine never-before-seen episodes to be shown over the Easter holiday
Parents who are looking for some activity to do over the Easter holiday may want to consider watching "Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience" with their little ones on the big screen. The upcoming show promises "one whole hour of fun."
Starting next Friday, April 7, until the following Thursday, April 13, nine never-before-seen episodes of Peppa Pig are expected to be shown in cinemas.
The new episodes will include Peppa and her friends in London visiting and being toured by the Queen, as well as episodes titled "The Police," "Canal Boat," "The Zoo," and "Move to the Music." In addition, the show will include a four-part story of Peppa Pig with Kylie Kangaroo in Australia for a holiday.
To make the show more interesting, it will also feature an interactive musical entertainment in which Peppa and George make special appearances. Aside from this, "Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience" will include games and sing-along with popular nursery rhyme titles such as "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" and "Wheels on the Bus."
"Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience" is coming to Cineworld in Middlesbrough and to Showcase Cinema on Teeside Park in four timeslots — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.
It will also be shown in Odeon, Stoke-on-Trent, in three timeslots — 10 a.m., 12 noon, and 2 p.m. In addition, it is coming to Vue Cinemas in Newcastle in four timeslots — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. — and to Odeon in Crewe at 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
For those who are interested to watch, tickets may be purchased through this link.
"Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience" will feature the voices of Harley Bird, Morwenna Banks, David Graham, and Meg Hall. Meanwhile, adults need not worry, as the show will also include the talents of comedians David Mitchell and Jo Brand.
