Entertainment
Second complaint over 'abusive and derogatory' comments against gay cleric as pressure builds on ...
The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
You can transform the world through love: here's how
The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
Princeton and Tim Keller: Why complementarians need to realise graciousness cuts both ways
Pakistani Christian killed in the street had refused to work on a Sunday
Jailed in Turkey, American pastor begs Trump: 'Please help me'
12,000 homes, $200 million: The cost of rebuilding just part of Iraq's shattered Christian community
Six men arrested for 'trying to force a woman to convert to Christianity' in India
No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review

'Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience' news: Nine never-before-seen episodes to be shown over the Easter holiday

Jiselle Pamela Tan

The promotional banner of the show "Peppa Pig."http://www.peppapig.com/home

Parents who are looking for some activity to do over the Easter holiday may want to consider watching "Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience" with their little ones on the big screen. The upcoming show promises "one whole hour of fun."

Starting next Friday, April 7, until the following Thursday, April 13, nine never-before-seen episodes of Peppa Pig are expected to be shown in cinemas.

The new episodes will include Peppa and her friends in London visiting and being toured by the Queen, as well as episodes titled "The Police," "Canal Boat," "The Zoo," and "Move to the Music." In addition, the show will include a four-part story of Peppa Pig with Kylie Kangaroo in Australia for a holiday.

To make the show more interesting, it will also feature an interactive musical entertainment in which Peppa and George make special appearances. Aside from this, "Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience" will include games and sing-along with popular nursery rhyme titles such as "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" and "Wheels on the Bus."

"Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience" is coming to Cineworld in Middlesbrough and to Showcase Cinema on Teeside Park in four timeslots — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

It will also be shown in Odeon, Stoke-on-Trent, in three timeslots — 10 a.m., 12 noon, and 2 p.m. In addition, it is coming to Vue Cinemas in Newcastle in four timeslots — 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. — and to Odeon in Crewe at 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

For those who are interested to watch, tickets may be purchased through this link.

"Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience" will feature the voices of Harley Bird, Morwenna Banks, David Graham, and Meg Hall. Meanwhile, adults need not worry, as the show will also include the talents of comedians David Mitchell and Jo Brand.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY