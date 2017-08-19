Entertainment
'People of Earth' season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Ozzie confronts Jonathan; Richard joins FBI agent in search for aliens

Nica Cruz

A promotional photo for "People of Earth"TBS/People of Earth

"Why Can't We Be Friends?" asks the fifth episode title of "People of Earth" season 2. The answer? Aliens, probably.

The official synopsis of "People of Earth" season 2 episode 5 has Ozzie Graham (Wyatt Cenac) confronting Jonathan Walsh (Michael Cassidy), his former boss, about his real identity as an alien. Jonathan remains on the run and is only willing to communicate with Ozzie.

"People on Earth" follows the story of Ozzie, a burned-out journalist who was to write a story on StarCrossed, a support group of people in Beacon, New York, who were abducted by aliens. The show seemingly starts as one of a sane man in a group of crazy people, but the storyline soon revealed that the stories of the "experiences" were true. In fact, Ozzie himself had a repressed abduction tale of his own.

In season 2 episode 5, StarCrossed member Richard Schultz (Brian Huskey) will be less upbeat than usual after witnessing his ex-girlfriend Nancy (Debra Lynne McCabe) explode and then getting fired from his job. The explosion revealed that Nancy was an android all along. Richard will also team up with Federal Bureau of Investigation agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) as she searches for Jonathan.

The members of StarCrossed have long had problems of this own, even before the intervention of extraterrestrials. Richard blames the aliens for his marriage; Chelsea Wheeler (Tracee Chimo) is in a bad marriage and is in love with the priest Father Doug (Oscar Nuñez) and Gerry Johnson (Luka Jones) hadn't been abducted — but wanted to be — up until the first season finale.

The alien mother ship, on the other hand, houses Jeff (Ken Hall), the short, bulb-headed "gray"; Don (Björn Gustafsson), the flaky "white"; and Jonathan, the lizardlike "reptilian" who is Ozzie's boss.

"People of Earth" season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on Monday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.

